Angul: The Angul Forest Division has planned to develop the Derjang reservoir near this town into a tourism hub with funding from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), officials said. Located about 6 kilometres from Angul town, the Rs 5 crore project will offer facilities such as boating, open-air restaurants and tourist cottages.

Designed in a lotus shape and visible from a distance, the park will have two sections — one for general recreation and another developed as an herbal garden with medicinal plants.

An ultra-modern park is also being developed to cater to visitors of all age groups. A medicinal garden featuring endangered plant species will be developed nearby. Tourist accommodation is also planned. A three-story building with a reception and ticket counter on the ground floor, an open restaurant with reservoir views on the second floor, and three suites on the third floor are part of the facelift. Bookings will be available online and offline.

Boating will be a major attraction, with 26 boats of various types, including jet skis, speed boats, pedal boats and aqua bikes. Local youth will be trained to operate the boats. About 40 youths have been identified, with 10 to be selected in the first phase, officials said.