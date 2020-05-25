Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no respite from COVID-19 as 103 fresh positive cases were reported in Odisha Monday.

Out of the 103 cases, 22 were reported from Deogarh district. Among them, 16 are Tamil Nadu returnees while three are from Andhra Pradesh. All except three were local cases.

15 samples came out to be positive for the virus in Kendrapara district and all were from quarantine centres. Among them, seven are West Bengal returnees, four Telangana returnees, two Karnataka returnees and one returnee each from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Jagatsinghpur reported ten cases and all were from quarantine centres. Eight had travel history to West Bengal and two to Tamil Nadu.

Nine cases were reported from Malkangiri district. Among them, eight were from quarantine centres and one is a local case. Of the eight quarantined cases, four had travel history to Andhra Pradesh and two each to Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Of the eight cases reported from Bhadrak district, four had returned from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Bolangir district too reported eight cases and all were from quarantine centres. Of them, five are from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one from Chhattisgarh.

Six cases were reported from Gajapati district. They are all Maharashtra returnees and had been quarantined after their return. Similarly, Koraput also reported six cases. They all had travel history to Andhra Pradesh and were from quarantine centres.

Balasore district registered five cases. While all of them were from quarantine centres, three had travel history to Tamil Nadu, one each to West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Khurda reported four cases. Of them, three are Gujarat returnees and one Maharashtra returnee. And the one case reported in Bhubaneswar is a local contact who had been under home quarantine.

Samples of four persons came out to be positive for coronavirus infection in Ganjam. Of them, two were from quarantine centres and two are local contacts.

Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur each reported one case. All the patients are returnees from other states and were all under quarantine.

PNN