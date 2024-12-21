Melbourne: Rookie Australia opener Nathan McSweeney admitted feeling “devastated” after being dropped for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India but vowed to work hard to reclaim his spot in the national team.

McSweeney was Friday dropped by the national selectors, who handed a maiden call-up to teenage sensation Sam Kontas.

“Yeah, I mean devastated, I get the dream come true and then didn’t quite work the way I wanted,” McSweeney told Channel 7.

“But it’s all part of it, and I’ll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity.”

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, struggled at the top with scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9, and 4 in his six innings. He was dismissed by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah four times during the series.

“It’s the game we’re in. If you don’t take an opportunity and you’re not performing as well as you want to, your position’s never safe,” McSweeney said.

“So I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn’t able to take my opportunity, but as I said, I’ll work really hard to make sure that if the opportunity comes around again, I’m definitely ready.”

Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey acknowledged the decision was “hard” and said it had been “deliberated a lot.”

However, former skipper Michael Clarke felt the move to drop McSweeney could potentially “end his career.”

McSweeney, primarily a middle-order batter, had opened for Australia A against India A before the squad for the first Test was announced. Despite his lack of experience as an opener, he had shown promise in Adelaide’s first innings, negotiating challenging conditions alongside Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia great Mike Hussey sympathised with McSweeney, calling the decision “tough.”

“I really feel for McSweeney. I think it’s tough on him. Tough call,” Hussey said on Fox Cricket.

“I don’t know (if it was the right call). It’s a tough one on him. It’s not easy. The ball’s been moving around quite a lot for the openers. A lot of batters at the top of the order have been battling away.”

With all-rounder Cameron Green set to return from injury later in the year, competition for spots in the Australian middle-order is expected to intensify, making McSweeney’s path back to the team even more challenging.