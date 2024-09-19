Beirut: The latest death toll raises the number of people killed by exploding devices to 37 since Tuesday, while the number of injured is above 3,000, Lebanese authorities said.

Many of those killed and wounded were members of the militant Hezbollah group.

Lebanon’s health minister says 25 people were killed and more than 600 wounded during the second day of exploding device attacks that were blamed on Israel.

Firass Abiad told reporters Thursday that the injuries were more severe in Wednesday’s attack, since the walkie-talkies that exploded then were bigger than the pagers used a day earlier.

Of the 608 people wounded Wednesday, 61 remain in intensive care, Abiad said, adding that 141 surgeries were performed.

The number of dead in the first day of attacks, on Tuesday, remained at 12, the minister said, noting that more than 1,300 people suffered injuries ranging from mid-level to severe.

Abiad said 226 people wounded Tuesday remain in intensive care and 955 operations have been performed.

AP