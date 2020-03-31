Sakhigopal: Despite the lockdown and government-imposed ban on visiting temples to maintain social distancing, devotees have been congregating in large numbers before the Lion Gate of Sakhigopal temple in Puri district.

Even though the lockdown remains in force and the temple remains out of bounds for devotees, it has been a regular affair for some of the devotees since past few days to gather in front of the temple every morning to offer prayers.

The administration, meanwhile, has barred the entry of people other than servitors inside the temple premises. The temple administration has decided to offer regular pujas and rituals will continue in the sanctum sanctorum as usual sans devotees.

It may be mentioned here that several major temples of the state including Puri Jagannath temple, Bhubaneswar based Lingaraj temple and Aradi Akhandalamani temple remain out of bound for devotees amid corona scare and nationwide lockdown.

PNN