Chhatrapur: Odisha DGP Abhay visited various police stations in Ganjam district Sunday to review the preparedness of police force in meeting challenges posed by COVID-19 situation and subsequent lockdown.

He encouraged police officials to take greater interest in improving the functioning of police control room, patrolling and staff welfare programs.

Besides, he also enquired about the well-being of the people as well as the police personnel of the district in an attempt to strengthen the bond between the police and the public. The DGP advised officials to be friendly with the people in order to win their confidence.

Abhay visited Khallikote, Rambha and Chhatrapur police stations in the district. Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Roy was present with the DGP during the tour.

