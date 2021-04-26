Balasore: In the wake of triple mutant variant of Covid-19 having been detected in West Bengal, police have intensified checking at border posts with the neighbouring state in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

Amid the intensified Covid prevention exercise, DGP Abhay visited this city Sunday to review the enforcement measures, implementation of night curfew, weekend shutdown, functioning of border check posts and preparedness to ramp up police deployment at strategic points.

The DGP held a review meeting with Additional DG(Law and order) Jashwant Jethua, Balasore SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra and Mayurbhanj SP Smit P Parmar at the office of Eastern Range IG, Diptesh Patnaik in the afternoon.

Addressing a presser, the DGP said that enforcement of Covid-19 norms in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts has been satisfactory. “I thank the people of the districts for cooperating with police in the enforcement drive. I urge them to continue their support to keep the virus in check,” he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Yaswant Jethwa said that there are many porous village routes through which people may enter the coastal district from West Bengal.

“A strict vigilance is being maintained and checking has been intensified at all these routes. Tight surveillance is also in force at three major check posts and all the routes which pass through Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts,” he added.

Two permanent border check posts at Laxmannath and Udaypur, Talasari in Balasore and at Hatibari and Chaksuliapada in Mayurbhanj are active round the clock on Bengal border. Further, 22 temporary check posts have been set up in Balasore district and 32 in Mayurbhanj district to seal the borders.

Seven platoons of police in Balasore and four platoons in Mayurbhanj have been deployed to ensure Covid enforcement.

The Odisha government has declared a 14-day mandatory quarantine for those returning from West Bengal.

PNN