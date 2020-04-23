Mumbai: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi area of this city crossed the 200-mark Thursday. Twenty five new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The figure however, is lower than the 31 reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With these new cases, the tally of patients in this densely-populated slum area of Mumbai has reached 214, the BMC official informed. The death toll in the Dharavi locality has gone up to 13.

The latest positive cases were found in various localities of Dharavi. They are Kutti Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Azad Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chamada Bazar, Mukund Nagar and Kalyanwadi.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties. It is one of the most congested areas of the metropolis. The close proximity of the shanties makes social distancing an impossible job. There are instances where six-seven members of a family cram into one room.

PTI