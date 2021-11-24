Bhubaneswar: The climate is changing. Shouldn’t we? The oceans are rising. When will we rise? Icecaps are melting. Can we afford to freeze?

With all these questions, comes Dharitri Youth Conclave 2021, Climate Change: Focus Odisha. A first of its kind, the conclave commenced Wednesday morning at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar. The mega event was organised on the occasion of leading Odia daily Dharitri’s 48th birth anniversary.

Several dignitaries namely senior bureaucrat and state Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) – Odisha chief Monika O’ Nielsen, founder and secretary of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra and Soumya Biswal graced the occasion and addressed a huge gathering of audiences.

PNN