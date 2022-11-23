Bhubaneswar: The drastic impact of climate change is now being globally felt and the tumultuous adverse reactions are quite visible. Within one year, the world has witnessed an unprecedented climate emergency, with devastating floods affecting many parts of India as well as neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh, unprecedented wildfires and heatwaves across Europe, especially the UK, coastal erosion threatening livelihoods globally, just to name a few. Odisha itself has suffered grave floods this year, taking a huge toll on livelihoods.

Odisha has been bearing the brunt of the devastating effects of climate change. It is obvious that urgent climate action is needed right now. With this in mind, leading Odia daily Dharitri would be hosting the second edition of its ‘Youth Conclave on Climate Change’ at Hotel Swosti Premium here November 24, 2022. After the huge success of the first edition of the Conclave in 2021, the newspaper plans to take forward the climate campaign. What started as a Youth Conclave on Climate Change last year has taken the shape of a movement, with stories of climate warriors being brought to our notice almost on a daily basis and the issue getting prominent coverage year around in the pages of Dharitri, which has been championing the cause for decades.

The job, however, is never done when one talks about this very crucial issue of climate change. The subject of this year’s ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave on Climate Change’ is Climate Change – The Power of Youth. We understand the impact of youth as far as climate action is concerned and would love the involvement of all concerned. This year, as expert panelists we will have many talented young climate activists from different parts of the country who will have their views about what should be done to save the earth.

In the Conclave this year, young speakers from eminent educational institutions of Odisha will be chosen to share their views and concerns along with young climate warriors and experts who have experience in the field of climate action. The aim of the Conclave is to create awareness among the youth and bring together climate warriors to work towards sustainable climate change solutions and action.