Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday handed over appointment letters to 204 youths at a function here.

Pradhan attended the nationwide 16th Rozgar Mela, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

As many as 51,000 appointment letters were given to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at 47 places, including Bhubaneswar.

In his address, Pradhan said that the Rozgar Mela, launched in 2022, has already facilitated recruitment of over 10 lakh youth into various government departments across the country.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and youth empowerment.

Pradhan also appreciated the Odisha government’s efforts and said that, drawing inspiration from the Central initiative, the state has organised Nijukti Melas, providing 25,000 to 30,000 jobs within a year.

