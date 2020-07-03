Dhenkanal: In order to prevent any probable spread of COVID-19 infection in Dhenkanal, the district administration prohibited performing ‘Jalalagi’ ritual by Kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) at all the 14 shaiva peethas here ahead of Shravan Mondays.

Keeping in mind the upcoming Shravan Mondays falling on months of July and August, Section 144 was imposed for dates like July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 and August 2, 3 (including the Sundays).

Notably, Kanwarias pick up first rain water from different river ghats within the district or outside and walk down the distance up to their desired temples. Mostly, they queue up at the shaiva peethas for performing Jalalagi ritual, right from the wee hours of Sunday night.

Notably, the shaiva peethas in Dhenkanal district where entry of devotees has been banned includes Sri Chandrasekhar Jew shrine at Kapilash, Unnakotiswar shrine at Latadeipur, Maa Ramachandi-Kanakeswar shrine at Nadhara under Odapada block, Naganatheswar shrine at Badanagena under Sadar block, Paschimeswar shrine at Gangadharprasad area, Rameswar shrine at Tentulisingha under Kamakhyanagar block, Kapileswar shrine at Hatuari, Swapneswar shrine at Sibulaposi, Buddheswar shrine at Bhuban, Swapneswar shrine at Kualo under Parjang block, Ranjagola shrine under Hindol block, Uddheswar shrine at Rakala, Mataleswar shrine at Mahatala and Ugreswar shrine at Chittalapur, official sources informed.

All Sub-Collectors in Dhenkanal district as well as endowment officials concerned have been duly communicated about imposition of Section 144 at these shrines, the district administration sources added.

PNN