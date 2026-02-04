Bhubaneswar: An orientation workshop for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) newly-appointed in Government Higher Secondary Schools and Government Upgraded Higher Secondary Schools under the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), School and Mass Education department, began Tuesday.

The workshop is being conducted in two phases, the first from February 3 to February 7 and the second from February 9 to February 13.

In the first phase, PGTs from Psychology, Zoology, Botany, Urdu and Anthropology streams are participating.

The programme is being held at the Institute on Management of Agricultural Extension (IMAGE), Siripur, with the participation of around 240 PGT teachers from various disciplines.

In the inaugural session, Regional Director of Higher Secondary Education, Berhampur, Ramesh Chandra Sethy; Joint Directors Binita Senapati, Snigdha Mishra and Sasmita Mali; Deputy Directors Vijaya Laxmi and Jitendra Nayak; and Education Specialist and State Chief-in-Charge, UNICEF, Lalita Patnaik, were present, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sethy advised PGT teachers to focus on finding solutions.

He said that the responsibility of shaping good citizens for society and the nation rests on teachers, and it is their duty to provide proper guidance to students.

He also emphasised identifying and addressing the gaps that exist between teachers and students.

Senapati, in her address, advised PGT teachers to continue the process of acquiring knowledge at all times.

She stressed that to impart education effectively, teachers themselves must remain lifelong learners.

Patnaik said that the learnings gained by teachers through induction workshops help in making students more competent.

She elaborated on adolescence, describing it as the second phase of development in students’ lives, during which proper guidance is essential.

Creating a positive mindset among students, she said, is a key responsibility of teachers.

She urged teachers to understand students and contribute to shaping their future.