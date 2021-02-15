Mumbai: The ever gorgeous Dia Mirza looked resplendent on her wedding day. Dia’s pictures from her wedding ceremony with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi are doing rounds on social media.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a red Banarasi saree. She teamed it with a red dupatta. Dia completed her look with a maang teeka and a heavy gold necklace.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLTqHGBLbV2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

VAIBHAV ROCKS ALL WHITE LOOK

Another set of pictures that shows Dia and Vaibhav sitting at the phera ceremony is also doing rounds. In the pictures, Vaibhav is seen wearing a white sherwani and a beige coloured pagadi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUKtWIBk9c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Dia Mirza was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha. The couple announced their separation after five years of marriage. They got divorced in August 2019. Dia then started dating Vaibhav Rekhi. He is a Mumbai-based businessman, financial investor and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd. Some news reports claim that Vaibhav was earlier married to yoga and wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi. They even have a daughter together.