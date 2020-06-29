Mumbai: More than 14 days have passed since the death of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput, but his fans, friends and family are still in shock. Many people are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise.

Especially his close friends and family are not able to get out of the shock. Recently casting director Mukesh Chhabra, one of Sushant’s best friends, penned down an emotional post recalling the Kai Po Che star.

Mukesh shared a video on Instagram showing Sushant’s journey in the Hindi film industry from his debut film Kai Po Che to Chhichhore. Along with this, there are some memorable pictures of Mukesh Chhabra with the deceased actor in the video.

Sharing this, Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts… Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated.. Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput

Earlier, sharing pictures with the late actor, Mukesh had written, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

Sushant died June 14 at the age of 34. Recently Mukesh was questioned by the police. In this interrogation which lasted for seven hours, the police had asked many questions to Mukesh.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara is scheduled to be released on OTT. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars.

May his soul rest in peace!!