Mumbai: Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh is also a die-hard megastar Rajinikanth fan. On Rajinikanth’s 71st birthday Sunday, Harbhajan took to Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva.

He posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (perhaps temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest. Describing the image, Harbhajan wrote in Tamil, “You are in my heart superstar. You were the Billa of the eighties.

You were the Baasha of the nineties. You were the Annaatthe of 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema.”

Harbhajan’s gesture has impressed social media users a lot.

“True fan of a superstar,” a netizen commented.

“You made our day. Lovely tribute,” another one wrote.

Apart from Harbhajan Singh, several other celebrities from the sports fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar, have wished Thalaiva on social media.

Harbhajan was last part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in IPL 2021.

He recently took to Twitter to share a picture from his U-19 days, and asked fans to guess the name of the two players alongside him. “Pehchano to maaane…U-19 World Cup days 1998/99,” the 41-year-old captioned the image.

In the picture, Harbhajan can be seen posing alongside former Pakistan batter Hasan Raza and a shirtless Imran Tahir. The picture was clicked during the 1998/99 U-19 World Cup, which was played in South Africa.

Harbhajan last played for India in a T20I in 2016. He has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, and was part of the teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup in 2011, respectively.

Harbhajan is India’s fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (417). He was only recently surpassed by Ravichandran Ashwin (427) in the elite list.

Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev are India’s top two wicket-takers in Test cricket with 619 and 434 scalps, respectively.