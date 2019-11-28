New Delhi: Fast bowler Umesh Yadav knows that chances are not easy to come by given the abundance of India’s pace riches right now but even with this understanding, he said that it is difficult to deal with the negativity and boredom that follows an axing.

Umesh Yadav was dropped from India’s Test squad ahead of the home series against South Africa but got a lucky break back into the side after Jasprit Bumrah picked up an injury.

Umesh Yadav spoke about the insecurity that troubles the mind when things don’t go well. “It becomes boring if you sit out and then certain thoughts that you don’t want creep in to your system. Why I am not playing? What’s happening? It becomes difficult to keep yourself positive, train hard and keep yourself ready,” Umesh told this agency Wednesday.

“I knew my chance will come if I am fit since there are so many matches in the calendar. You need to wait since pace unit was doing really well,” added the pacer.

In a pace attack which features the lethal trio of Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the Nagpur-based bowler said he fits in quite effortlessly and workload management plans ensure that each one of them gets a fair amount of opportunities.

“All four of us are now at a level where you can’t predict which three will play at one point in time. It’s because of healthy competition. I believe it’s a great thing that we are being rotated and played, because of which our longevity has increased and we are producing more match-winning performances,” Umesh pointed out.

Umesh has been effective in home conditions but his form outside the country has been erratic. Asked if he considers the perception to be true, Umesh said it is something he can’t help.

“Usually the conditions where you play more, you get an idea of those better and you start executing plans well. Yes, I agree a perception grows that this particular bowler is good in Indian or may be Asian conditions,” he signed off.

PTI