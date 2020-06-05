Mumbai: Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do was released five years ago on this day, and some of the film’s cast members posted on social media to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram Friday, actor Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Kabir Mehra in the family drama, posted a throwback picture from the sets.

“5 years of #DilDhadakneDo,” he captioned the image in which he is seen sporting a spiked hairdo.

Reacting to the post, Zoya commented: “Take me back.”

To which, Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone responded: “Me too.”

Ranveer’s co-star in the film Anushka Sharma posted the film’s poster on her Instagram story, writing “5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do.” Anushka essayed the role of Ranveer’s love interest in the movie.

The 2015 film also features Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah.