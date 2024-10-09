New Delhi: Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has added one stop each in New Delhi and Jaipur to his upcoming “Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024”, set to begin in the national capital from October 26.

Diljit, who is currently on the European leg of his world tour, made the announcement on his Instagram Story Tuesday night.

According to his post, the popular singer will perform another show in New Delhi October 27. This will be his third show in the city.

Diljit will perform a second show in Jaipur November 3.

The sale of tickets for both shows will begin on Zomato Live Wednesday at 2 pm.

Last month, the singer announced a second show in New Delhi as well as announced stops in Jaipur and Mumbai after fans, who weren’t able to buy tickets in time, demanded that he add more shows to the India tour.

A section of social media users also criticised Diljit and show organisers for expensive tickets, as per media reports.