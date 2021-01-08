Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a new FIR after questioning comedian Kapil Sharma in the alleged fraud and forgery case of car designer Dilip Chhabria.

Kapil reached Mumbai Crime Branch office Thursday to record his statement.

Kapil gave Chhabria Rs 5.30 crore in the year 2017 to design his vanity van but the latter did not deliver the vehicle to Kapil.

Kapil appeared before the Crime Branch as a witness Thursday and recorded his statement. During a media interaction, Kapil said, “I had read in the newspaper about Dilip Chhabria and his scam, after which I decided to meet the Mumbai Police Commissioner.”

According to reports, another Crime Branch officer said that police are likely to arrest Chhabria again Friday.

28 December last year, Chhabria was arrested in a forgery and cheating case. The founder of DC Design, a car modification studio, Chhabria was allegedly taken into custody for a multiple car registration racket, forgery, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Times of India reported.

Chhabria is considered to be one of India’s renowned car designers. It was Chhabria who designed India’s first sports car. He has designed cars for many film personalities from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. Along with cars, he also designs luxurious vanity vans for celebrities.