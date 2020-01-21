Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration forfeited Monday the DGP’s commendation medal and certificate given to suspended DSP Davinder Singh, who has been arrested for helping terrorists travel out of J&K, five days after he lost his Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

An order issued by DGP Dilbag Singh announced the forfeiture of commendation medal and certificate which was awarded to the now disgraced officer December 31, 1998.

“Consequent upon the arrest of Davinder Singh, Dy SP on January 11, while trying to assist terrorists to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition, which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought the force into disrepute, the DGP commendation medal along with certificate awarded to him December 31, 1998 is hereby forfeited,” the order read.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration January 15 had forfeited the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Davinder Singh in 2018.

Police had arrested Davinder at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Searches were carried out at Davinder’s residence in Srinagar, right next to the Army’s XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a new recruit in the banned terror outfit, leading to the recovery of two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition.

PTI