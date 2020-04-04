Baripada: In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Mayurbhanj district administration started the second phase of disinfection drive Saturday to sanitise offices and streets in Balasore circle to Palbani locality in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

Several employees of the district fire brigade services department were seen spraying a disinfectant solution to sanitise the localities.

Earlier in the first phase Friday, the fire services department had sanitised both side of the road from Steel circle to Balasore circle and PRM Medical College and Hospital, in Baripada.

“The sanitising liquid being used is a solution of 1% Sodium Hypochlorite which through its soap-like action dissolves the lipid (fatty) outer layer of Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and kills it, but has no adverse effect on humans,” said a senior official of district administration.

Station Bazaar will be sanitized in the third phase Sunday, District Fire Brigade Officer Prakash Jena informed.

PNN