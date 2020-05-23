Chennai: Rajya Sabha MP and DMK Organising Secretary R.S.Bharathi was arrested Saturday morning from his residence here, on charges of making derogatory statements against the judges and Dalits.

His speech February 15 at a party office against judges and Dalits was considered insulting and a police complaint was lodged by the leader of Athi Tamilar Makkal Katchi Kalyanasundaram under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to reporters Bharathi said his speech was twisted in the social media and his arrest is to satisfy someone.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he had lodged a complaint against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam for corruption.

Coming to the support of Bharathi, the MDMK General Secretary and MP Vaiko demanded the government to withdraw the case.

Vaiko said Bharathi had expressed his regret about his controversial speech.

IANS