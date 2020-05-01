Chennai: South Indian actor Ajith Kumar turns a year older Friday. He works predominantly in Tamil movies. Ajith Kumar is also an avid motor racing fan and participant. He took part in the MRF Racing series (2010) in India.

On the occasion of Ajith’s birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor.

Ajith dropped out of Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in 1986 before even completing his higher secondary studies.

Ajith played a small role in the Arvind Swamy-starrer Paasamalargal, before appearing in a supporting lead role in the family drama Pavithra.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam introduced Ajith to Tamil film industry by referring him to play lead role in Amaravathi (1993). He subsequently established himself as a romantic hero with Kadhal Kottai (1996), Aval Varuvala (1998) and Kadhal Mannan (1998). Successful films such as Vaali (1999), Mugavaree (2000), Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000) and Citizen (2001) followed.

Ajith also established his credentials as an action hero with the film Amarkalam (1999), in which he co-starred with his future wife, Shalini.

An avid race driver, Ajith has competed in national and international circuits. He was a participant in the Formula 2 championships and has taken part in races at Germany and Malaysia. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and also in the 2010 Formula 2 championships.

Ajith is also passionate about UAVs and drones. He makes them also.

It has been said that he charges approximately Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore per film.

On the personal front, Ajith proposed to Shalini in June 1999. They got married in April 2000 at Chennai.