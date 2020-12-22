Mumbai: Versatile actor Saif Ali Khan and the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweetheart Taimur recently turned 4 on December 20. Taimur is one of the star kids who always remain in headlines for his cuteness and naughty antics.

Media and photographers are always by his side as he steps out of his house with his mother Kareena. He is known on social media for his extra cuteness.

He is the most pampered kid in the Nawab family. You will be shocked to know how much Taimur’s school fee is.

Taimur used to go to a play school before lockdown. And often he was seen with story books, school bags. Talking about his school fees, his one month fee is only 5 thousand rupees. It might sound untrue, but it is a fact.

If we look at the annual income of Kareena and Saif, then the school fees seem really very low. And every three months fees are taken. Accordingly, Kareena and Saif pay quarterly fees of Rs 15,000 for Taimur. In terms of a star kid, this fee is indeed very low, which even ordinary parents can easily afford.

The special thing is that this play school has only one class a week. The rest of the day different kinds of games are fed to the children. The rest of the day in the week, children are taught sports. Maybe, Nawab and Bebo want him to become a sportsman one day.

Although Taimur is 4 years old but he is no less than a big celebrity. Paparazzi’s cameras are often looking for him and do not miss capturing his naughty looks on camera.

In Koffee with Karan, Saif himself once mentioned that a picture of Taimur is worth 1500 rupees which he came to know through someone. This rate is not even of any big star’s picture. Although we do not know how much truth is there in this news, but Taimur is already a star.