During this lockdown, if your expensive cream exhausts, then this is a good opportunity to try out home remedies and see how natural things also help to bring glow on face. We are going to tell you a very simple method by which it will be easy to get instant result. Applying milk on the face in this way will give you glowing skin and will also remove dark spots.

Milk

Milk is considered a complete diet for the body and it provides plenty of calcium. In the same way, milk is also effective for the skin. The lactic acid present in it helps remove skin spots. Along with this, milk helps to reduce tanning. Apart from this, mixing milk in these things and applying it on the face is beneficial.

Oats

Grind the oats which are eaten for breakfast. Take one spoon of oats, mix raw milk in it and apply on the face. By doing this, the skin glow will enhance and you will say good bye to expensive scrubs.

Make a paste of papaya and add a quarter cup of milk. After this, give the face a little steam and apply this face pack. When it dries, wash it. By doing this, the dirt on the face is removed and at the same time you will find your skin glowing.

Papaya is used to enhance facial tone. By the way, papaya itself is very effective fruit and rubbing it directly on the face also helps. But if it is mixed with milk and applied on the face, then it has lot of benefits.

Gram Flour (besan)

If you are troubled with dry skin, then mix milk with gram flour and apply on the face. If you want, you can also add a little turmeric into it. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash it. By doing this, the dryness of the skin will be removed.