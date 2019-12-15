Baripada: The foetus of an HIV-positive woman allegedly died due to medical negligence at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district Saturday.

According to reports, a woman of Jamda area was admitted to Rairangpur hospital. When hospital staff came to know that the woman was HIV-+, they referred her to the RMMCH. However, she was brought at 11 pm, leading to delay in treatment of such a critical patient.

It was alleged that the doctors at the RMMCH neglected treatment of the woman. Doctors Friday said that the foetus had died in the womb. But they did not remove the foetus.

With intervention of some locals, the doctors removed the foetus through surgery.

Despite our efforts to get reaction of doctors on the incident, none of the staff of PRMMCH was available.

PNN