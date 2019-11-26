New Delhi: Surgeons have removed a kidney weighing 7.4 kg, claimed to be the world’s largest, from a 56-year-old man, authorities at a city hospital where the procedure was performed said Monday.

The kidney, removed after a two-hour-long surgery performed recently, had occupied almost the entire abdomen of the patient, Dr Sachin Kathuria, Urology consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. “To put things into perspective, the kidney weighed more than two human newborn babies combined,” he said.

A normal kidney weighs about 120-150 grams. The dimensions of the removed kidney are 32 x 21.8 cm and this happens to be the largest kidney removed till date globally, hospital authorities claimed.

“Although the pre-operative scans showed a huge kidney, we did not expect that it would be the heaviest,” Dr Kathuria said. The Guinness Book of World Records reports a kidney weighing 4.25 kg as the world’s largest kidney till now which was removed by doctors at a hospital in 2017 from a patient suffering from Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Doctors from Sir Gang Ram Hospital are planning to apply to the Guinness World Records in connection with this particular surgery.

The patient, a resident of Delhi, was suffering from a genetic disorder called Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, a condition in which fluid-filled cysts develop in both kidneys causing them to swell up and leading to renal failure.