Bhubaneswar: Healthcare services across Odisha were partially disrupted Wednesday as government doctors launched an indefinite cease-work agitation, suspending outpatient services in government hospitals while continuing emergency and critical care.

The protest coincided with National Doctors’ Day. Responding to a call by the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), doctors in Bhubaneswar and other districts staged demonstrations on hospital premises, demanding immediate action on a host of long-pending service and safety issues.

Patients seeking routine consultations at government hospitals faced inconvenience as OPD services remained largely suspended. The agitating doctors said they were forced to launch the indefinite cease-work after repeated representations and negotiations with the state government failed to produce any concrete outcome.

Their key demands include implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), cadre restructuring, recruitment of more doctors to address staff shortages, pay parity with central government medical offi cers, and improved service conditions. The strike has also been triggered by concerns over doctors’ safety following the recent assault on a doctor at Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The association has demanded stringent action against those responsible and stronger security measures at government health institutions. While routine services have been affected, OMSA said emergency, trauma, labour room, ICU and inpatient services would continue to ensure that critically ill patients are not impacted.

OMSA leaders said the agitation would continue until the state government announces a time-bound roadmap for addressing their demands. They maintained that the doctors had exhausted all avenues of dialogue before resorting to the cease-work and warned that the protest could be intensifi ed if the government failed to respond with concrete measures.

The state government has appealed to the striking doctors to resume duties, assuring them that their grievances are being examined. However, no breakthrough had been reported till Wednesday evening, indicating that the indefi nite cease-work would continue.

The prolonged impasse has raised concerns over sustained disruption of OPD and other routine healthcare services at government hospitals across the state.