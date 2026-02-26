Bhubaneswar: Some documents stored inside the record room of the Odisha Lokayukta office were gutted in a minor fire that broke out following a suspected electrical short circuit Thursday, an official said.

The blaze broke out in one part of the record room of the office located inside the Toshali Bhawan in Satyanagar area around 10 am, said Manoranjan Rout, assistant fire officer, Bhubaneswar.

Before the fire could spread to other areas, two fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and doused the flame within 15 to 20 minutes, he said.

Some documents were stored in a rack inside the record room along with some other materials damaged in the fire, Rout said.

“The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit,” he added.