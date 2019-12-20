Gopalpur: Demonstrating exceptional loyalty towards his owner, a pet dog laid down his life while fighting a venomous snake here Friday. The incident took place at a cell phone shop at Panchama Road under Rangeilunda block in the district.

At around 12 noon, a huge cobra attempted to enter the shop. The snake was spotted by the pet dog which prevented it from entering the shop. The fight continued for more than an hour after which the snake succumbed.

The dog, bitten by the poisonous snake, also died a few minutes later. The loyalty of the animal towards its owner and fighting for his safety has moved the locals in the area.