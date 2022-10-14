Bolangir: A three-year-old girl was mauled to death Wednesday by a stray dog in front of her family members at Balipata village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district. The fierce dog also attacked and left 13 others injured. Those injured were from Balipata and neighbouring Sanakalangapali villages. The deceased was identified as Dipa Munda, daughter of Guda Munda. Initially people panicked due to the dog attack.

However, later they managed to catch the canine and thrashed the animal to death. However, what has shocked residents of the two villages is the apathy of the district health department to the entire incident. The department is yet to send a health team for the treatment of the injured and this has angered the villagers. Sources said that the dog first attacked a woman, Chandrakanti Sahu, 50, when she was on her way to purchase puffed rice from a shop at Sanakalangapali village. Later, the dog attacked some other villagers and after being chased away entered Balipata village.

Unaware about the developments, Dipa was playing outside her house when the dog attacked her. The animal bit her on her head and then mauled her despite efforts of the family members to save her. A profusely bleeding Dipa who suffered serious injuries on her head, neck and torso was rushed to the Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. After attacking Dipa, the dog then bit a few more people forcing residents to take shelter indoors.

In the meanwhile some youths of the two villages managed to trap the dog and then they beat the animal to death. Sources said that six of the injured are undergoing treatment at the Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital while the rest of them are depending on home medications.