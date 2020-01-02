Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, even though stray dogs and other animals have been feasting on a corpse, possibly of a woman, at Kusumjhar dam near Gabrialguda in Nabarangpur district headquarters for last few days, the police are said to have no information regarding this.

According to ward member Jitru Jani, the district administration organised district festival ‘Mandei’ from December 13 to 17 at a place just a kilometre away from the Kusumjhar dam where the body was found. At that time the reservoir had water to its brim. The incident might have taken place at that time, sources said.

As it has been many days since the festival ended, the corpse has reduced to a mere skeleton, making it impossible to identify the deceased.

It is also said that people living near the dam were well aware of the incident but did not inform the police.