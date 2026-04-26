Bhadrak: In a major setback to BJD in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, several senior leaders, including former Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal and ex-MLA of Dhamangar Muktikanta Mandal, Saturday resigned from the party’s primary membership following recent suspensions and internal discord.

The Mandals were joined by former district president Jagannath Swain and several other leaders.

Pranaya Das, Shyamsundar Mohapatra, former Simulia MLA candidate Subasini Sahu and her husband Shashi Sahu, Pranaya Sahu, Antara sarpanch Rashmita Jena, Mahatipur women’s leader Bhanumati Sahu, samiti member Sonali Das, Rabindra Sethi, Arun Rout and Sukanti Barik and several party leaders from Bhdrak Lok Sabha constituency resigned from the party.

The resignations were submitted to BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking at a meeting held at a convention centre in Bhadrak, Muktikanta alleged that he had devoted years to strengthening the party but was “unconstitutionally suspended” due to the conspiracy of some vested interests.

He claimed the move has created deep dissatisfaction in the constituency and could push the party toward a collapse in the district.

“BJD will be wiped out in Bhadrak district in the coming days,” he asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jagannath Swain said he had been associated with the party since his student days, inspired by the ideals of Biju Patnaik.

He alleged that the party has strayed from its core principles and is now being controlled by vested interests, leading to neglect of founding members.

He said his resignation is in protest against such developments.

The mass exit of senior leaders has created a buzz in political circles, with many viewing it as a significant blow to the BJD in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha segment.

However, former minister and BJD vice president Prafulla Samal downplayed its likely impact, stating that leaders leaving the party do not necessarily take public support with them.

He added that people do not stand with those who frequently switch parties and suggested that any misunderstandings could be reconsidered and resolved.