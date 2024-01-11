Kendrapara: Forest department personnel of Bhitarkanika National Park will carry out a three-day enumeration drive of dolphins from January 20. The census will end January 22 and will be conducted from Dhamara to Mahanadi river mouth within the Bhitarkanika mangrove wetlands and also in rivers within the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. Pradosh Moharana, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary ranger informed that the Forest personnel will carry out dolphin status surveys in Bhadrak division, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur coasts.

A total of nine teams will be formed to carry out the dolphin population survey in which cetacean experts, Forest department personnel, and researchers will actively participate. The coastline of Bhitarkanika National Park is considered the most favourable habitat place for Irrawaddy dolphins. Gahirmatha and Bhitarkanika off Kendrapara coast have emerged as two ideal habitats for dolphins