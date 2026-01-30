Bhubaneswar: A domestic help working at the official residence of Odisha Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra was found dead under suspicious circumstances Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shankarshan Nag, a native of Balangir district. Police said they rushed to the spot after being informed, seized the body and registered an unnatural death case. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary information suggests Nag may have suffered an electric shock at the residence. However, police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Sources said Nag had been working at the minister’s residence for the past few days and was living there with his family.