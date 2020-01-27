Los Angeles: US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama paid tributes to basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his young daughter Gianna who died Sunday in a horrific helicopter crash in California.

Bryant, 41, was confirmed dead after a helicopter carrying the former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others crashed in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, and burst into flames, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating….,” President Trump tweeted. “Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!” he added.

Former President Obama also condoled the death of Bryant and his daughter.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” Obama tweeted.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) issued a statement saying it was ‘devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna’.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” the NBA said.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan also issued a statement, describing Bryant as a ‘little brother’ to him.

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,” Jordan said. “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force,” Johnson added.

Meanwhile, local and federal authorities were investigating the accident and authorities said it may take a couple of days to recover the bodies of the victims due to the remote location of the crash site.

“It’s a logistical nightmare in a sense because the crash site itself is not easily accessible,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding that the investigation could be a ‘very extensive process’.

Bryant was travelling to a basketball game with his daughter, Gianna, who was scheduled to play Sunday afternoon. With them was Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, Altobelli’s brother told CNN. Alyssa was Gianna’s teammate, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa said.

Among the victims was also Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach for a private school in Corona del Mar, California, the report said.

Agencies