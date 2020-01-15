Washington: US President Donald Trump derided his impeachment as a ‘con’ Wednesday as Democratic leaders announced the team that will lead the trial in the Senate.

“Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted seconds after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, unveiled the seven-member trial team.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also dismissed Pelosi’s announcement in a statement slamming the impeachment ‘sham’.

“The only thing Speaker Pelosi has achieved with this sham, illegitimate impeachment process, is to prove she is focused on politics instead of the American people,” Grisham said. “The naming of these managers does not change a single thing. President Trump has done nothing wrong,” asserted Grisham.

“He (Trump) looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated,” added Grisham.

Trump was impeached in the House on two articles.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff will lead the prosecution of President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, Pelosi announced Wednesday.

Schiff, a Democratic lawmaker from California, would be the House ‘lead manager’ at Trump’s Senate trial expected to begin Tuesday, Pelosi said.

Schiff led the House investigation that resulted in Trump’s December 18 impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Six other House lawmakers were named as managers: Jerry Nadler of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jason Crow of Colorado, Val Demings of Florida and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Pelosi said a resolution would be voted later Wednesday in the House formally naming the managers and transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. “The president of the United States is not above the law,” Pelosi said. “He will be held accountable.”

Agencies