Deoria (UP): BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Suresh Tiwari stirred a storm after getting caught on camera warning people against buying vegetables from Muslims.

Tiwari even went as far as defending his statement by saying: “Did I say anything wrong?”

“Keep one thing in mind. I am telling everyone openly. There is no need to buy vegetables from ‘Miyas’ (Muslims),” he said in a 14 second clip shared on social media.

The 74-year-old was speaking in his constituency, around 300 km from Lucknow, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against communalising the pandemic.

“I was in my constituency and I was interacting with a group of 10-12 people. We started having a conversation over the lockdown. I was told that Muslim vendors who are selling vegetables are spitting on them,” he admitted to making those comments.

"Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from Miyas [Muslims]," he is seen telling people, including govt officials. pic.twitter.com/1K8YkSFBez — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 28, 2020

“So I told them that I cannot do anything but they should avoid buying from these vendors to make sure that they don’t get coronavirus. When people are asking what to do…. what should a MLA say? Did I say anything wrong? Why make it a big issue?” he asked.

The MLA even referenced AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“(AIMIM chief Asaduddin) Owaisi says objectionable things about Hindus. No one bothers and an MLA just told people in his constituency something for their benefit and so much of an issue has happened,” he told the reporters at his Deoria home.

The clip received widespread condemnation on social media. Among those who slammed the BJP leader for his outrageous comments was actor-turned-politician and Congress leader Nagma.

PNN