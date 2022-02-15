Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set for the three-tier Panchayat polls, which will take place in five phases beginning tomorrow. In total, 2.79 crore voters would cast ballots in 91,913 wards and 6,794 Gram panchayats spread across 30 districts. A total of 13,785 polling booths have been classified as sensitive out of the 91,913 polling booths.

Meanwhile those without voter cards (Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC)will also be allowed to exercise their franchise if they possess certain other identity cards.

The alternatives that have been allowed by the State Election Commission (SEC) are: Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving licence, Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by Central or State Governments, Pass Book with photograph issued by bank/post office, Pan card, Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MNRGA job card, Pension document with photograph, Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, Disability certificates with picture, Identity cards with photographs issued to freedom fighters, any other documentary evidence establishing the identity of the voter to the satisfaction of the Presiding Officer.

The SEC has also stated that any of the documents listed above that are available to the family’s head can also be used to identify additional family members. Similarly, an identification document in the name of one member of the family can be used to identify any other member of the same family, as long as they are enlisted in the same voter list household.