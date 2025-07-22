Padampur: An unimaginable tragedy unfolded Monday in Pathuri village under Padampur subdivision in Bargarh district. What began as a dispute over mushroom theft spiralled into a brutal double murder, leaving the local community in shock.

The victims, identified as Belamati Naag and her daughter Sabitri, were found dead at the scene, while Belamati’s husband, Bishikesan, sustained serious injuries. He has been admitted to the Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

In a stunning turn of events, the prime accused—Belamati’s nephew, Sashibhushan—surrendered at the Padampur police station shortly after the incident. Police have registered a case of murder (201/25) and taken Sashibhushan into custody for interrogation.

According to preliminary reports, Sashibhushan was involved in mushroom farming. Tensions had long simmered within the family over recurring thefts of the crop, which often led to heated arguments between Sashibhushan and his aunt. However, the quarrel escalated beyond control Monday.

In a fit of rage, Sashibhushan allegedly went to his aunt’s house and attacked Belamati, Sabitri, and Bishikesan with an axe. Belamati and Sabitri died on the spot, while Bishikesan was critically injured.

Police have begun an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at the Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

