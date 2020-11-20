London: New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart won Thursday the 2020 ‘Booker Prize’ for his debut novel ‘Shuggie Bain’. In the process, Douglas Stewart edged out Indian-origin author Avni Doshi for the coveted prize. ‘Shuggie bain’ is a coming of age story set in Glasgow.

“I cannot believe this. Shuggie is a work of fiction but writing the book was extremely healing for me; hugely cathartic,” Stuart said. Stuart (44) dedicated the book to his mother. She died of alcoholism when he was 16-years-old. After graduating from the Royal College of Art in London, the writer moved to New York to start a career in fashion design. Stuart has worked for various brands, including Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Gap. He started writing in his spare time a decade ago.

Dubai-based Indian-origin writer Doshi was shortlisted among the final six authors for her debut novel ‘Burnt Sugar’. However, she lost out on the top prize. She was in the running for this year’s prize alongside Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga for the third novel in her trilogy ‘This Mournable Body’. However, the shortlist was dominated by US authors – Diane Cook for ‘The New Wilderness’, Maaza Mengiste for ‘The Shadow King’ and Brandon Taylor for ‘Real Life’.

The 2020 Booker Prize judging panel was chaired by Margaret Busby. She is an editor, literary critic and a former publisher. The other members of the panel were author Lee Child; author and critic Sameer Rahim; writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay and classicist and translator Emily Wilson.

“We bonded across Zoom meetings. It was a wonderful experience… please read all the books on the shortlist,” Busby said. She informed that there were 162 competitors for the prize.

“‘Shuggie Bain’ is destined to be a classic. It is a moving, immersive and nuanced portrait of a tight-knit social world, its people and its values. The heart-wrenching story tells of the unconditional love between Agnes Bain – set on a descent into alcoholism by the tough circumstances life has dealt her – and her youngest son,” Busby said in reference to the winning book. ‘It can make you cry and make you laugh – a daring, frightening and life-changing novel,” she added.

The ‘Booker Prize’ ceremony this year is very different due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The so-called innovative and globally accessible 2020 ‘winner ceremony without walls’ was broadcast from London’s Roundhouse.

All six shortlisted authors joined the ceremony via a special screen in the Roundhouse. The event included both virtual and in-person special guests.

Former US President Barack Obama spoke about what reading Booker Prize novels has meant to him. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared her thoughts on the importance of reading during the pandemic, also via videolink.

“I have always turned to writing to try and make sense of our world,” Obama said. His recent memoir ‘A Promised Land’ has been making waves globally.

The ‘Booker Prize’ for Fiction was first awarded in 1969. It is open to writers of any nationality, writing in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland.