Bhubaneswar: Coming down heavily on the highhandedness of the Centre which tried to intrude into the state’s power on regulation of non-major ports, the state government Tuesday urged the Centre to make necessary modifications in the draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021.

State Transport and Commerce Minister Padmanabha Behera has written a letter to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya in this regard, Tuesday.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has drafted the Indian Ports Bill, 2021 and circulated it among some states including Odisha. The proposed Bill will supersede the Indian Ports Act, 1908.

At present, the coastal states or the State Maritime Boards have been authorised to make regulations for non-major ports. However, the Centre through MSDC seeks to appropriate this authority of the state through the proposed Bill.

“We object to this proposed appropriation of state authority by the Union government. The proposed provision instead of making India a strong maritime nation, through its centralization of authority, will stunt the growth of port-led development in the nation. Also, this proposal is against the very spirit of cooperative federalism and empowerment of states,” Behera said in his letter.

The MSDC has been in existence as a notified advisory body since 1997, focusing on integrated planning and development of ports and inland waterways.

Welcoming the step to give statutory status to MSDC, the minister suggested constituting the body on the line of the GST Council.

The MSDC should only comprise of ministers of coastal states and Union Minister for shipping on the lines of the GST council. The concerned officials of the Union government and coastal states may be made invitees to the council, he stated.

Moreover, the draft Bill mandates centralization of many routine functions to MSDC like conducting inquiry, deciding tariff structure, among others. Behera said, “MSDC’s role should continue to be recommendatory and advisory as before.”

The state government is in the process of constituting the Odisha State Maritime Board. The Bill was passed in the Assembly in February last and now awaiting the assent of the President of India.

However, there is no provision in the Indian Ports Bill, 2021 to include a State Maritime Board. Therefore, the state government has demanded inclusion of a provision in the proposed Bill for inclusion of the State Maritime Board.

Behera further requested the Union minister to hold proper deliberations with concerned states to bring effectiveness to this important legislation, which can make India a true powerhouse amongst the maritime nations of the world.

The minister welcomed the inclusion of matters relating to safety and security of ports, prevention and containment of pollution of ports, compliances with the country’s obligations under the maritime treaties and international instruments in the draft Bill.