Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge’s love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. After initially being two people who met in group outings owing to mutual friends, Zaheer and Sagarika eventually started dating and their romance blossomed into a classical, dreamy love story.

According to sources, Zaheer was busy in his cricket career while Sagarika has worked in a couple of movies including Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit movie ‘Chak De India’.

The two met through common friends and struck a chord. They made their relationship public after the two attended Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s marriage.

Later, during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL), Zaheer and Sagarika got engaged. The couple opted for a court marriage November 23, 2017 and went for a low-key wedding.

