Bhubaneswar: When India in 2018-19 won their first Test series Down Under for the first time in 72 years, the Australians were quick to point out excuses. They said they were missing their two key players – Steve Smith and David Warner. Both had been banned for ball tampering during the South Africa tour earlier in 2018. The Aussies also said that some of their key players were injured.

Well India travelled to Australia in 2020 with just one intention and that is to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They are very close to do with the Test series tied 1-1 after three matches. Well if the Australians had complained about missing two key players in the last series, the present Indian dressing room has the look of a hospital ward. India started the tour Down Under with two key players Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma. Even though Rohit has joined the team, the Indian team have slowly and steadily have lost their key players due to the injuries.

India now prepare for fourth and final Brisbane Test with the series tied 1-1. The team resemble a mini-hospital and coach. Head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Ajinkya Rahane would be at their wits’ end to put together a fit XI after Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal joined the list of injured cricketers.

Here’s a list of injured Indian cricketers which have affected India’s chances in regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ishant Sharma

The senior pacer suffered a left side strain after playing only one match in the IPL in September and after that was ruled out of the Australia series. Ishant got bowling fit before the series but needed more overs under his belt before taking on the rigours of Test cricket. So he was not included in the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The white-ball specialist and reserve pacer of the Test team injured his right hamstring during an IPL game and had to undergo an extensive rehabilitation programme which led to him missing the Australia series in full.

Varun Chakravarthy

One of the finds of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Rider’s Varun Chakravarthy was a selected to the Indian T20 team. However, he was playing the IPL with a serious shoulder injury which ruled him out of his maiden national tour.

Rohit Sharma

Perhaps the most high-profile left hamstring injury that happened during the IPL. He was ruled out of the white ball series against Australia. After recovery, Rohit had to undergo hard quarantine which ruled him out for the first two Tests. He played in the third and got a second innings half century.

Mohammed Shami

India’s craftiest pace bowler sustained a fractured forearm while trying to fend a short ball from Pat Cummins in the Adelaide Test and was then ruled out of the remaining three Tests. He is doubtful for the first two Tests against England at home as well.

Umesh Yadav

The senior India pacer hobbled out of the field during Australia’s second innings in the second innings with a calf muscle injury.

KL Rahul

After a decent outing in the white ball leg, Rahul sustained a wrist injury while batting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground nets and was sent back to India to recuperate before the England series. His departure led to India’s back-up middle-order being next to nil.

Ravindra Jadeja

India’s premier all-rounder received a knock on his left thumb from a short delivery bowled by Mitchell Starc in Sydney and scans revealed dislocation as well as thumb fracture. He will be out for at least a couple of months, ruling him out of the England home series as well.

Rishabh Pant

The keeper-batsman received a knock in the left elbow from Pat Cummins and couldn’t keep wickets in the second innings in Sydney. However, it was not a fracture and played after popping in a lot of painkillers which provided him initial relief. He will play in Brisbane in the fourth Test.

Hanuma Vihari

The hero of the Sydney Test, after his epic 161-ball vigil, has a serious hamstring injury (grade 2) and will be out of the fourth Test in Brisbane as well as the following series against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The man who has bowled more than 134 overs in the series, most by an Indian bowler, is suffering from back spasms and found it difficult to even sleep or tie his boot laces. With medication and physiotherapy sessions, India will expect their senior-most bowler on the park in Brisbane. But that is also doubtful

Mayank Agarwal

Having failed in the first two Tests, Agarwal was dropped in Sydney and who would have known that during a net session, he would get hit on the gloves and taken for scans. He was supposed to replace Hanuma Vihari and if it’s a bruise, Agarwal is expected to play through pain.

Jasprit Bumrah

He suffered an abdominal strain during the late evening on the third day while chasing a ball to the boundary. He didn’t come out and bowl his spells but it has been learnt that he is in considerable discomfort and will sit out of the next Test in Brisbane.