While the rainy season brings relief on one hand, it also triggers skin problems on the other. Constant moisture, dirt, and sweat start irritating the skin. Symptoms like itching, rashes, and redness become common. Instead of going for expensive products, you can simply add some natural ingredients to your bath water and say goodbye to these problems.

Neem leaves: Neem is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties. Boil neem leaves in bathing water, as it helps prevent skin infections, fungus, and itching.

Alum: Alum cleans dirt from the skin and kills bacteria. Adding a pinch of alum powder to bath water provides relief from both sweat odor and itching.

Baking soda: Baking soda maintains the pH balance of the skin and reduces rashes. Mix a spoonful of baking soda in a bucket of water and see the difference. It is very effective for itching and irritation.

Rose water: Rose water cools the skin and provides relief from rashes. Mix half a cup of rose water in your bath water to give your skin a feeling of freshness.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar kills skin bacteria and fungus. Mix a capful of vinegar in a bucket of water to get relief from skin irritation.

Turmeric: Turmeric is antiseptic and helps reduce skin inflammation. Taking a bath by mixing a pinch of turmeric in water keeps the skin clean and healthy.