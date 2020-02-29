BHUBANESWAR: The 7th edition of ‘Drishtiraaga’ was inagaurated Thursday at Lalit Kala Akademi in Bhubaneswar. More than 65 pictures are exhibited in this 7-day-long photography exhibition. More than 40 professional and amateur photographers have participated in the exhibition.

The main aim of the exhibition is to showcase the artistic side of a photographer. Wildlife, people, streets, landscape and ancient monumental architecture were some of the themes that the photographers worked on.

Every day, more than 400-500 people gather at the academy to witness the works of eminent photographers. Sumon Sinha, Jitendra Pati, Tapas Rout, Basant Beura, Mihir Swain, Satyabrata Mohapatra, Sanjeet Patnaik and Siddhartha Mohanty are some of the professional photographers whose exquisite work are displayed in the exhibition and are garnering the limelight.

Eminent cinemaphotographer Jugal Dutta said on the inauguration day, “Photography is about what an onlooker sees, but a picture has much more to say. Therefore it’s the job of a photographer to click a picture that bespeaks all emotions.”

Anindo Basu held a workshop on Fuji film and product display, Saturday. A short film festival will be held Sunday March 1 from 5.30 pm-7.30pm.

Sumon Sinha photography exhibits architectural pictures of the Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Jitendra Pati’s pictures are based on landscape and on a crocodile’s mouth while Sanjit Patnaik’s pictures showcase faith in the form of Chhat Puja and a men walking with their cattle.

Satyabrata Mohapatra showcases Ladakh’s landscape and Siddhartha Mohanty’s picture showcases two palaces of Rajasthan.

Overall, the photography exhibition by Mushroom Photographer’s circle is a delight for all.