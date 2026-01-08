Korukonda: The Drug Control department conducted a surprise raid on medicine shops in Balimela town of Malkangiri district Wednesday morning.

The inspection team was led by Koraput Assistant Drug Controller Priyaranjan Nayak, along with Malkangiri district Drug Inspector Prabin Kumar Jani and other officials.

According to Nayak, Balimela town has nine licensed medicine shops. Four of them were found closed at the time of inspection, while checks were carried out at the remaining five shops.

During the inspection, officials found that four of the five shops were illegally selling birth control pills without a doctor’s prescription. Notices have been issued to the concerned shop owners by the department.

Nayak warned that if such violations are repeated in the future, the licenses of the concerned medicine shops will be cancelled.