Gandhinagar: After drugs worth crores of rupees were seized from the Mundra port in Kutch earlier, the Gujarat Police made yet another drugs seizure Wednesday, confiscating around 17 kg drugs worth over Rs 88 crore, which is believed to have made its way into the state through the sea route.

“Right now we are investigating the matter and all that I can say is that it is around 14-15 kilos of drugs which have been seized by the Vadinar police of the Dwarka district and we have arrested one person. It seems that the drug made its way into the state through the sea route, but we are investigating the matter,” Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told the IANS.

Joshi informed that the seizure consisted of 6.168 kg of Methamphetamine (MD drug) and 11.483 kg of Heroin. The total worth of the seized drugs is 88,25,50,000/-

The minister of state for home, Harsh Sanghavi will be addressing the media regarding the case, after the weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday.