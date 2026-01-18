Bhubaneswar: The Rangapani-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express was briefly halted Sunday after a drunk man obstructed the train by sitting on the railway track while it was entering Bhubaneswar station, officials said.

The man, identified as P Appana Rao (38), a resident of Laxmisagar area in the city, did not move from the track despite repeated horns by the loco pilot, they said.

The loco pilot promptly applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a complete halt, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

RPF personnel and the train’s escorting staff promptly reached the spot and took the person into custody.

He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and necessary procedural action is being taken, an official said.

PTI